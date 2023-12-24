Bray Wyatt Has Posthumous Role In Disney’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever

The new Disney+ movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever is online and features Bray Wyatt in a posthumous role. Wyatt voices a prison guard that appears around 43 minutes and 30 seconds into the movie. He’s credited under his real name, Windham Rotunda. The special is available on the streaming service now.

