WWE News: Bray Wyatt Posts Cryptic Tweets, Highlight Videos From Raw

– Bray Wyatt posted the following cryptic comments on Twitter during last night’s WWE Raw…

And the kings of the earth, and the

great men, and the rich men, and the

chief captains, and the mighty men,

and every bondman, and every free

man, hid themselves in the dens and

in the rocks of the mountains.#Raw

4

— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) November 13, 2018