WWE News: Bray Wyatt Posts Cryptic Tweets, Highlight Videos From Raw
– Bray Wyatt posted the following cryptic comments on Twitter during last night’s WWE Raw…
And the kings of the earth, and the
great men, and the rich men, and the
chief captains, and the mighty men,
and every bondman, and every free
man, hid themselves in the dens and
in the rocks of the mountains.#Raw
4
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) November 13, 2018
For the great day of his wrath is come; and who shall be able to stand?
Resurrection
4444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444444
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) November 13, 2018
Reluctant to say the least to send a human of this caliber into the general population. But at this point I am only a servant. And this is God’s will.
Dr. Mercy
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) November 13, 2018
