Bray Wyatt Pounds Rambling Rabbit Into Food in Latest Firefly Funhouse Segment
– Bray Wyatt resolved a dispute at the Firefly Funhouse this week by turning one of his fuzzy friends into a breakfast spread. The latest Firefly Funhouse video from Raw is online, and you can check it out below.
The vignette saw Wyatt doing some handiwork when he noticed Rambling Rabbit and Mercy the Buzzard squabbling. Mercy was trying to eat Rambling, which Wyatt intervened in. However, when the rabbit threatened to expose some truths about the Funhouse, Wyatt (suddenly wearing light clown makeup and a red nose, to make it extra creepy for us caulrophobes) grabbed him and threw him to the floor, where he pounded him to apparent death with a hammer. He then advertised tonight’s sponsor: Yowie Wowie Rambling Rabbit Bohemian breakfast spread.
No word on whether Mercy bought any spread, but it seems likely.
