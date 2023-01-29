Bray Wyatt Weighs In On ‘Powerful’ Moment With Undertaker On Raw XXX

Bray Wyatt had a big moment on last week’s Raw XXX with the Undertaker, and he discussed it following the Royal Rumble. Wyatt, who defeated LA Knight in a Pitch Black match at Saturday’s PPV, was asked about the moment in the post-Rumble press conference. Wyatt didn’t reveal what the Dead Man said to him, but talked about what it meant to him.

“It’s the kinda thing that only I get to have, you know?,” he said about the moment (per Wrestling Inc). “It’s something for me, it’s something for my children to see down the line, you know? It’s just like a gratification. Something for all of your hard work and all of the years you’ve been compared to him even though you didn’t ask for it. I think everyone in the world finally understands that I’m never gonna be him. I never tried to be him. Why would anyone be him? He’s the only Undertaker… It’s a powerful moment man. However it lives on in wrestling history, I don’t care, because it was for me.”

Wyatt also weighed in on his willingness to take risks and do things that others haven’t done before during the press conference, as you can see here.