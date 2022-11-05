Bray Wyatt Promises To Rewrite Ending To His Story, Uncle Howdy Interrupts Again (Pics, Video)

Bray Wyatt made an appearance at WWE Crown Jewel today, where he once again spoke to the live crowd about his goals in WWE. He acknowledged his time as the Fiend and noted that the character almost destroyed him. After declaring that no one loved him, not even himself, he said he was back in WWE to re-write the ending to his story.

He said: “This doesn’t have to be the ending of my story. That is not the man I want to be remembered as. My name is Bray Wyatt and I am here to re-write the ending to my story!”

That’s when Uncle Howdy appeared again, taunting Wyatt and telling him that he would lose control.

