Various News: Bray Wyatt Quotes Sister Abigail, Randy Orton Jokes About House of Horrors Match, NJPW Releases Free Match

September 9, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– Bray Wyatt quoted Sister Abigail on Twitter, which led to Randy Orton wondering if she’s actually still around and making a joke about their House of Horrors match from Payback 2017.

– NJPW has released a free match from 2017 featuring Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

