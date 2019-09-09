Various News: Bray Wyatt Quotes Sister Abigail, Randy Orton Jokes About House of Horrors Match, NJPW Releases Free Match

– Bray Wyatt quoted Sister Abigail on Twitter, which led to Randy Orton wondering if she’s actually still around and making a joke about their House of Horrors match from Payback 2017.

“A rattlesnakes skins’ the same color as the leaves, she said. You gotta get them before they get you.” -Sister Abigail — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 8, 2019

Wait…..wasn’t sister Abby in that barn of yours I burnt down??? You mean to tell me we put ourselves and the entire world through a house of horrors match and she’s still around? https://t.co/bioIGaOC3y — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) September 9, 2019

– NJPW has released a free match from 2017 featuring Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.