Various News: Bray Wyatt Quotes Sister Abigail, Randy Orton Jokes About House of Horrors Match, NJPW Releases Free Match
September 9, 2019
– Bray Wyatt quoted Sister Abigail on Twitter, which led to Randy Orton wondering if she’s actually still around and making a joke about their House of Horrors match from Payback 2017.
“A rattlesnakes skins’ the same color as the leaves, she said. You gotta get them before they get you.”
-Sister Abigail
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 8, 2019
Wait…..wasn’t sister Abby in that barn of yours I burnt down??? You mean to tell me we put ourselves and the entire world through a house of horrors match and she’s still around? https://t.co/bioIGaOC3y
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) September 9, 2019
– NJPW has released a free match from 2017 featuring Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
