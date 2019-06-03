wrestling / News

Hint At Possible Bray Wyatt Angle for RAW Tonight

June 3, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse WWE Raw

The WrestleVotes Twitter account tweeted out an old gif today featuring Bray Wyatt from back when he played the Husky Harris character. When a fan asked them if this means Wyatt will return tonight after weeks of Firefly Funhouse videos, they responded by saying, “No. You’ll see.”

