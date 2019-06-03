wrestling / News
Hint At Possible Bray Wyatt Angle for RAW Tonight
June 3, 2019 | Posted by
The WrestleVotes Twitter account tweeted out an old gif today featuring Bray Wyatt from back when he played the Husky Harris character. When a fan asked them if this means Wyatt will return tonight after weeks of Firefly Funhouse videos, they responded by saying, “No. You’ll see.”
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 3, 2019
No. You’ll see.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 3, 2019
