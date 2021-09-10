Bray Wyatt Reacts To WWE Confiscating Signs About Him

Bray Wyatt has noticed the reports of WWE confiscating Bray Wyatt signs, and he took to Twitter to comment. As reported last month, WWE was reportedly confiscating signs showing support for Wyatt, who was released from WWE in the summer.

Alfred Konuwa of Forbes posted to Twitter with a picture from Raw where a sign was in the front row reading “Support Black Wrestling.” He wrote that, “I don’t care how many incels get their Bray Wyatt signs confiscated, as long as #WWE doesn’t confiscate signs like this, they’re cool with me.”

Wyatt took to Twitter to write: