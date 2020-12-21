wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Reacts to WWE TLC Finish
December 20, 2020 | Posted by
The Fiend may have been burned to a crisp at WWE TLC, but Bray Wyatt apparently wasn’t and he has a cryptic thought about it. As noted earlier, Randy Orton defeated The Fiend in their Firefly Inferno match and then set him completely on fire from head to do in the ring after the match.
Following that wild finish, Wyatt posted to Twitter with “Thank you,” a red circle emoji and an image of a cocoon. Speculation suggests that Wyatt could be returning in a new (or old) guise, though that is not confirmed.
Thank you ⭕️ pic.twitter.com/NlhvR0rz74
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 21, 2020
