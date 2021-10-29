wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Reportedly Fielding Inquiries In Hollywood Recently
The former Bray Wyatt has reportedly been fielding offers in Hollywood as of late. A picture of Wyatt in Los Angeles and what looks to be Warner Bros. property, as you can see below.
That photo raised a lot of speculation that Wyatt was doing something AEW-related, as Warner Bros. is of course the subsidiary of WarnerMedia, AEW’s broadcast partner. Fightful Select reports that there’s no word one way or another on any talks with AEW or Warner Bros.
The site instead reports that Wyatt — real name Windham Rotunda — has been taking inquiries about projects in Hollywood. This is not the first time that Wyatt has had interest from Hollywood, as there was reportedly a pitch made for involvement in a film before his WWE release.
Wyatt was also recently attending a Los Angeles Clippers game recently.
Just another day at the office with @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/zqZyyyZUFa
— Jason Baker (@bakingjason) October 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Last Minute Changes to AEW Dynamite Main Event
- Charlotte Flair Reportedly Pulled From Doing Media This Week for WWE
- Kurt Angle On Nixed Plans For Him To Drop TNA Title To Bobby Roode At Bound For Glory 2011, Hulk Hogan’s Involvement
- Bruce Prichard On Steve Austin Walking Out Of WWE In 2002, Austin Not Wanting To Work With Jeff Jarrett In WWE