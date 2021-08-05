Bray Wyatt Reportedly Was On Hiatus Due To ‘Undisclosed Physical Ailment’ Prior To Release

Sports Illustrated has confirmed reports from earlier in the week that Bray Wyatt was dealing with medical issues prior to his release from the WWE. According to the latest report, Wyatt had an ‘undisclosed physical ailment’ that was not related to concussions, which kept him out of action since Wrestlemania.

It was noted that Wyatt was finally cleared to return to the ring on Thursday of last week, just two days before he was released from the company. Wyatt had signed a multimillion dollar agreement in 2020 that included a 90-day non-compete clause. It was suggested that if he hadn’t signed the new deal, he likely would be able to go elsewhere immediately.