wrestling / News

Bray Wyatt Responds to Theories on ’11:19′ Clock From Firefly Funhouse

September 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse WWE Raw

As previously reported, Bray Wyatt appeared on last night’s Raw with his latest edition of Firefly Funhouse. During the segment, Abby The Witch was upset about her clock being stuck on “3:16” since Steve Austin visited Raw. Bray Wyatt then smashed the clock with a hammer. However, the clock then switched to the time of “11:19” instead of the proper time. This led to a number of Twitter users theorizing the meaning of the number.

Some fans are seeing the “11:19” time as being a reference to The Undertaker. The Undertaker made his first appearance for WWE on November 19, 1990 on WWE Superstars.

After a fan tweeted Wyatt with his own theory on it being biblical reference to Ezekiel 11:19. Bray Wyatt later wrote in response on Twitter, “Maybe it has multiple meanings???” You can check out that exchange and a video of the original segment below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bray Wyatt, Firefly Funhouse, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading