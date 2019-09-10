wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Responds to Theories on ’11:19′ Clock From Firefly Funhouse
– As previously reported, Bray Wyatt appeared on last night’s Raw with his latest edition of Firefly Funhouse. During the segment, Abby The Witch was upset about her clock being stuck on “3:16” since Steve Austin visited Raw. Bray Wyatt then smashed the clock with a hammer. However, the clock then switched to the time of “11:19” instead of the proper time. This led to a number of Twitter users theorizing the meaning of the number.
Some fans are seeing the “11:19” time as being a reference to The Undertaker. The Undertaker made his first appearance for WWE on November 19, 1990 on WWE Superstars.
After a fan tweeted Wyatt with his own theory on it being biblical reference to Ezekiel 11:19. Bray Wyatt later wrote in response on Twitter, “Maybe it has multiple meanings???” You can check out that exchange and a video of the original segment below.
@WrestlingInc @GlennRubenstein 11:19 is for November 19 1990 when taker debuted! Fiend vs taker!
— Moose (@Sinisterkhan) September 10, 2019
The Undertaker debut: 11/19/90. 👇
(I'm reading this from Wikipedia…so it has to be true.)#RAW @WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/4NNXpvzgDd
— Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) September 10, 2019
I’m thinking 11:19 in the Firefly Fun House is Ezekiel 11:19…”I will give them an undivided heart and put a new spirit in them; I will remove from them their heart of stone and give them a heart of flesh”
— Ian Hest (@IanHest) September 10, 2019
Ezekiel encounters what he sees as God (the Fiend) and Four creatures (Abby, Mercy, Huskus, & Ramblin Rabbit) on his journey to fight against Nebuchadnezzar (Vince devil) exiling his fellow man (other wrestlers)
— Ian Hest (@IanHest) September 10, 2019
Maybe it has multiple meanings???
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 10, 2019
