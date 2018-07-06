Quantcast

 

Bray Wyatt Returns to Action at WWE Live Event

July 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
matt hardy bray wyatt WWE Raw

– Bray Wyatt returned to the ring following his head-on collision last weekend at Friday night’s live event in Philadelphia. Wyatt, who was injured in the incident and pulled from last weekend’s shows and Raw, returned to action alongside Matt Hardy in a successful Raw Tag Team Championship defends against Titus Worldwide and the B-Team. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Wyatt was cited for careless driving after the accident.

