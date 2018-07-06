Bray Wyatt Returns to Action at WWE Live Event

– Bray Wyatt returned to the ring following his head-on collision last weekend at Friday night’s live event in Philadelphia. Wyatt, who was injured in the incident and pulled from last weekend’s shows and Raw, returned to action alongside Matt Hardy in a successful Raw Tag Team Championship defends against Titus Worldwide and the B-Team. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Wyatt was cited for careless driving after the accident.

Samael Say "And every time I die, I always come back" .🔥 They always encourage others by their actions. #WWEphilly <Hennefer>@WWEBrayWyatt @MATTHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/j44d7CkoE4 — Chen. ChinaWyattFans (@ChinaWyattFans) July 7, 2018

Relatively short (or felt like it), but the Deleters of Worlds retained. Bray DID see action. Outwardly looks fine and was moving pretty well. A delightful defense. #WWEPhilly pic.twitter.com/eNZZBRt38t — Pierce (@PierceAH66) July 7, 2018