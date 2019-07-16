Bray Wyatt Returns on Raw, Attacks Finn Balor (Pics, Video)

– It looks to be the Demon vs. the Fiend very soon, as Bray Wyatt made his return to Raw on Monday and attacked Finn Balor. Wyatt made his presence known after Balor’s match with Samoa Joe, which saw Joe pick up the win. Balor fought Joe off after the match, but the lights went out and Wyatt appeared in his Fiend mask, attacking Balor and hitting Sister Abigail on him. You can see pics and video below from the segment.

While not confirmed, this would of course suggest that Wyatt vs. Balor will be a match at SummerSlam. Balor reportedly has asked for time off and will be gone for two months following SummerSlam.