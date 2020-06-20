wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Returns to Wyatt Family Persona On Smackdown (Video)
Bray Wyatt returned to his old ways on this week’s episode of Smackdown, appearing in his Wyatt Family persona. On tonight’s episode, Wyatt had a Firefly Funhouse segment in which he talked about his loss to Braun Strowman at Money in the Bank. Strowman appeared and said that their story is finished, only to have Wyatt laugh it off and say that he’s resurrecting the dead and their story is just getting started.
Wyatt then appeared in his old Wyatt Family persona and said that they’re going back to where they began, and that if Strowman wants to find him he just has to follow the buzzards:
"I created you @BraunStrowman, it is my duty to destroy you." – @WWEBrayWyatt
Follow the buzzards…. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/93roQXbXZU
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 20, 2020
