Bray Wyatt Reveals Dark Persona’s Name in New Firefly Funhouse Segment (Video)

– Bray Wyatt’s evil “secret” has a name, and we learned it on this week’s Firefly Funhouse. You can see the video below, in which Wyatt says he calls his secret the Fiend, and that he’s here to protect everyone. He said that the Fiend helps him be brave.

Abby the Puppet then told him that he just didn’t want everyone to know what kind of a “sicko” he was, and he denied being a sicko. Bray called Abby a bully and then Abby started talking about not being allowed to rest and not wanting to be in limbo anymore. That brought out a game of limbo, which was of course Bray’s spider walk.