Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks Reportedly Not Medically Cleared For Raw

– WWE is reportedly going to be down a couple of in-ring performers for tonight’s Raw in Bray Wyatt and Sasha Banks. POST Wrestling reports that the two are not cleared to compete for the show. There are no timelines regarding possible return dates, so we don’t know how serious they may or may not be.

Banks and Wyatt lost to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, respectively, in Hell in a Cell matches on last night’s show. Wyatt’s loss was particularly controversial.