wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks Reportedly Not Medically Cleared For Raw
October 7, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE is reportedly going to be down a couple of in-ring performers for tonight’s Raw in Bray Wyatt and Sasha Banks. POST Wrestling reports that the two are not cleared to compete for the show. There are no timelines regarding possible return dates, so we don’t know how serious they may or may not be.
Banks and Wyatt lost to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, respectively, in Hell in a Cell matches on last night’s show. Wyatt’s loss was particularly controversial.
More Trending Stories
- Porn Company Brazzers Takes Shot At WWE Over Hell in a Cell Main Event
- WWE Chronicle Shows Footage of Matt Riddle-Goldberg Meeting
- Triple H on Why He Doesn’t Think Of Himself As ‘The Boss,’ Having to Deliver Bad News to Talent
- Jim Ross Recalls Being Uncertain If Steve Austin Would Return For Bad Blood, Austin’s Reaction to Injury