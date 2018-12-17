Quantcast

 

Bray Wyatt Says “Goodbye” on Twitter, Teases New Possible Gimmick

December 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Bray Wyatt posted to Twitter during Raw with a message that seems to tease a new character. Wyatt took to his social media account with a series of tweets apparently renouncing his current gimmick and saying goodbye. He notes that he realizes that “I was sick” and that his next journey will “be to find my true calling.”

Wyatt hasn’t been seen on TV since he and Matt Hardy lost the Raw Tag Team Championships before SummerSlam. Hardy has been hiatus to deal with injuries, while reports have claimed Wyatt will be returning as a babyface. He last appeared at Starrcade, where he beat Baron Corbin while working as a babyface.

