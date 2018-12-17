Bray Wyatt Says “Goodbye” on Twitter, Teases New Possible Gimmick

– Bray Wyatt posted to Twitter during Raw with a message that seems to tease a new character. Wyatt took to his social media account with a series of tweets apparently renouncing his current gimmick and saying goodbye. He notes that he realizes that “I was sick” and that his next journey will “be to find my true calling.”

Wyatt hasn’t been seen on TV since he and Matt Hardy lost the Raw Tag Team Championships before SummerSlam. Hardy has been hiatus to deal with injuries, while reports have claimed Wyatt will be returning as a babyface. He last appeared at Starrcade, where he beat Baron Corbin while working as a babyface.

I’m not a God, I never was. I’m sorry I said it, I was wrong. I know the true God now and all his power. I feel that I am forgiven for all the wickedness I have caused. My soul is clean now. My mind is clear. I see what I did wrong, what was done to me. They took it all. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 18, 2018

I have so many things to fix. I realize that I was sick. My mind doesn’t work like other people’s, it gets lost and attached to ideals that are unrealistic and poisonous. My next journey will be to find my true calling. This is goodbye. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 18, 2018