WWE News: Bray Wyatt Scheduled For Monday’s RAW, Triple H Sending WWE Title To Toronto Raptors, 5 Things You Need To Know About Becky Lynch

– PWInsider reports that Bray Wyatt is scheduled to be at this Monday’s RAW taping in Los Angeles. There is no word on if he’ll actually appear live on the show or if there will just be another Firefly Funhouse segment. This will be the first time in a long time that Wyatt will be physically at the taping.

– Triple H announced on Twitter that he will be sending a WWE title to the Toronto Raptors after they won the NBA Finals.

– WWE has released a new video looking at five things you need to know about Becky Lynch.