Bray Wyatt Says We’ll See Him Soon, Says We’ve Never Seen The ‘Real’ Him
September 15, 2021 | Posted by
Bray Wyatt is teasing his return, telling fans on social media that he’ll be seeing us all soon. Whatt, who was released from WWE at the end of July, posted to Twitter on Wednesday to tease his eventual arrival.
Wyatt wrote:
“Everything will be clear.
I’ll see you all very soon.
Revenge is a confession of pain.”
Wyatt also replied to a fan who said it feels like it’s been years since they’ve seen him, saying, “You’ve NEVER seen the real me.”
