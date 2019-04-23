wrestling / News

Bray Wyatt Sends A Cryptic Tweet Following Raw Return

April 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse WWE Raw

– Last night on Raw, Bray Wyatt returned under a new gimmick where he played the host of a children’s show “Firefly Fun House.”

Following the segment, Bray posted a couple of cryptic tweets to keep the gimmick going.

“To see a ghost, you have to believe in it.

It saddens me that you all missed so much. 😢

Oh well maybe next time.”

