Bray Wyatt Sends A Cryptic Tweet Following Raw Return
April 23, 2019 | Posted by
– Last night on Raw, Bray Wyatt returned under a new gimmick where he played the host of a children’s show “Firefly Fun House.”
Following the segment, Bray posted a couple of cryptic tweets to keep the gimmick going.
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 23, 2019
I had a chainsaw when I was a kid and I turned out awesome!
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 23, 2019
