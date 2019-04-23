Bray Wyatt Sends A Cryptic Tweet Following Raw Return

– Last night on Raw, Bray Wyatt returned under a new gimmick where he played the host of a children’s show “Firefly Fun House.”

Following the segment, Bray posted a couple of cryptic tweets to keep the gimmick going.

To see a ghost, you have to believe in it. It saddens me that you all missed so much. 😢 Oh well maybe next time. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 23, 2019