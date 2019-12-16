wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Sends A Message To Daniel Bryan
December 16, 2019 | Posted by
During last night’s WWE TLC event, Daniel Bryan made his return with a different look and attacked Bray Wyatt following his match with The Miz. In a post on Twitter, Wyatt sent a message to Bryan.
He wrote: “Dear Daniel Bryan, Nobody likes a bully. I was SOOOO excited to see you!😞. PS: The Miz is tough. PPS: HE’s coming for you all. PPPS: Bray looked jacked. Pass it on.”
Dear Daniel Bryan,
Nobody likes a bully.
I was SOOOO excited to see you!😞
PS: The Miz is tough
PPS: HE’s coming for you all☠️☠️☠️
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 16, 2019
PPPS: Bray looked jacked.
Pass it on
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 16, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Austin Aries on His Controversial Bound For Glory 2018 Moment, If It Was a Work, Exiting Impact
- Jim Ross Discusses Chavo Guerrero & Big Show Getting Into A Backstage Fight At A Smackdown Taping in 2004
- Corey Graves Responds To Angry Fans Over His KENTA Comment
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair Throwing A Punch At Mick Foley Backstage at RAW in 2004, Describes The Fight