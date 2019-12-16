wrestling / News

Bray Wyatt Sends A Message To Daniel Bryan

December 16, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
During last night’s WWE TLC event, Daniel Bryan made his return with a different look and attacked Bray Wyatt following his match with The Miz. In a post on Twitter, Wyatt sent a message to Bryan.

He wrote: “Dear Daniel Bryan, Nobody likes a bully. I was SOOOO excited to see you!😞. PS: The Miz is tough. PPS: HE’s coming for you all. PPPS: Bray looked jacked. Pass it on.

