Bray Wyatt Sends A Message To Daniel Bryan

During last night’s WWE TLC event, Daniel Bryan made his return with a different look and attacked Bray Wyatt following his match with The Miz. In a post on Twitter, Wyatt sent a message to Bryan.

He wrote: “Dear Daniel Bryan, Nobody likes a bully. I was SOOOO excited to see you!😞. PS: The Miz is tough. PPS: HE’s coming for you all. PPPS: Bray looked jacked. Pass it on.”

Dear Daniel Bryan, Nobody likes a bully. I was SOOOO excited to see you!😞 PS: The Miz is tough PPS: HE’s coming for you all☠️☠️☠️ — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 16, 2019