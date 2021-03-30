Bray Wyatt Sends Tweet to CM Punk Referencing Brodie Lee

– Yesterday on Twitter, WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt tweeted out a message seemingly directed at former WWE Superstar CM Punk. The tweet featured a photo from Punk and Wyatt’s feud in 2013.

Wyatt noted in the caption that the late Brodie Lee (aka former Wyatt Family member Luke Harper) would hate to see the two fighting. Wyatt commented, “Brodie would hate to see us fighting.”

As previously reported, CM Punk and Wyatt seemed to have a joking exchange on Twitter last week. After Wyatt quoted The Joker with a photo of Orton about to kick Wyatt when he was still Husky Harris, Punk stated that he hoped Wyatt forgave him for that whipping incident around that time.