Bray Wyatt Reportedly Given ‘Serious’ Offer By Startup Wrestling Company

Bray Wyatt did not return at WWE Clash at the Castle, but a new report says that he has a “standing offer” fromo a startup wrestling company. Fightful Select reports that Windhan Rotunda has the standing offer from a startup company that was “heavily implied” but not outright stated to be Freddie Prinze Jr’s. planned eventual company. The report notes that it is a “serious” offer, though what that means is not exactly clear. There’s no word on whether Rotunda has any interest or has accepted.

Prinze noted back in mid-August that he had planned to build his company around Karrion Kross, but had to adjust when Kross returned to WWE. There is no word on whether Wyatt was planned before that point.

The site also notes that there was “at least some interest” in Rotunda from AEW at some point, though it is not clear if any talks took place. he was reported very early on as not being interested in signing with Impact Wrestling.