Bray Wyatt Set to Appear on The KO Show on Next Week’s Raw

The Fiend Bray Wyatt attacked Kevin Owens on last night's episode of SmackDown, setting up a match between the two for next week's episode. Additionally, WWE.com has announced that Wyatt will appear on The Kevin Owens Show on next week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

Kevin Owens invites Bray Wyatt to “The Kevin Owens Show” This past Friday on SmackDown, Kevin Owens attempted to interview Alexa Bliss about her unusual personality changes in recent weeks, but he instead came face to face with the true horror that is The Fiend. After feeling The Fiend’s brutal wrath, KO has invited Bray Wyatt to appear on “The Kevin Owens Show” this Monday on Raw. Will the sinister mind behind the Firefly Fun House accept? Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

Raw will air on Monday, October 5 on the USA Network.