Bray Wyatt Tweets Photo of the Wyatt Family, Says ‘Daddy’s Back’

– As previously reported, Bray Wyatt appeared to return to his Wyatt Family persona last Friday on Smackdown in attempt to get into the headspace of former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman. Earlier yesterday, Wyatt shared a photo showcasing the Wyatt family with himself, Braun Strowman, and Erick Rowan.

The caption for the tweet reads, “Daddy’s back. #LetTheSinBegin. And always…#DownWithTheMachine.” You can check out the photo and tweet Wyatt shared below. Erick Rowan was released by WWE last April.