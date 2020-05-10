wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Shows How He’s Training at Home for Braun Strowman (Video)
May 10, 2020
– Today’s WWE’s The Bump ran a Firefly FunHouse segment where “The Muscle Man” Bray Wyatt showed his at-home training regimen to get ready for Braun Strowman at WWE Money in the Bank. You can check out that clip below.
Wyatt will get a shot at Strowman’s Universal title later tonight. The event will stream live on the WWE Network.
