wrestling / News

Bray Wyatt Shows How He’s Training at Home for Braun Strowman (Video)

May 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse

– Today’s WWE’s The Bump ran a Firefly FunHouse segment where “The Muscle Man” Bray Wyatt showed his at-home training regimen to get ready for Braun Strowman at WWE Money in the Bank. You can check out that clip below.

Wyatt will get a shot at Strowman’s Universal title later tonight. The event will stream live on the WWE Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bray Wyatt, The Bump, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading