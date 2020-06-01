Bray Wyatt Reveals That Sid Vicious Destroyed One Of His Toys When He Was A Kid Backstage In WCW

Bray Wyatt revealed on Twitter today that when he was a kid, Sid Vicious destroyed his Rocketeer toy while he was playing in the WCW locker room. According to Wyatt, Sid was getting annoyed that Wyatt was playing too loudly. Wyatt responded by shooting him the bird, leading to Sid destroying his toy.

This would have happened when Wyatt’s father, Mike Rotunda was in WCW at the same time as Sid, so either 1989, 1990, 1991, 1999, or 2000.

“Part 1 True Story:

When I was a kid I was playing in a WCW locker room somewhere with a brand new Rocketeer toy. Psycho Sid Vicious thought I was being too loud and I was annoying him. So I shot him the bird, like a man. And he promptly destroyed my Rocketeer toy.”

“Part 2 True Story:

Today nearly 30 years later my great friend @bakingjason bought me a new Rocketeer toy and restored my faith in humanity. And guess what Sid, I’m the man now and you….. still suck!”

Part 1 True Story:

When I was a kid I was playing in a WCW locker room somewhere with a brand new Rocketeer toy. Psycho Sid Vicious thought I was being too loud and I was annoying him. So I shot him the bird, like a man. And he promptly destroyed my Rocketeer toy. pic.twitter.com/xvhppNjW6T — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 1, 2020