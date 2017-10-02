Bray Wyatt Teases Bringing Sister Abigail To RAW, NXT Talent Hints That She Might Play Abigail

– Bray Wyatt told Finn Balor on RAW tonight that contrary to rumors, Sister Abigail is alive and dying to meet him. Wyatt then appeared on the Titantron and cut a promo. Video of the promo, as well as a pic from the end of it, are below.

– Sage Beckett of NXT tweeted out the following pic, leading to speculation that she might be playing Abigail or be involved in the Wyatt angle somehow.