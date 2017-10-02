wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Teases Bringing Sister Abigail To RAW, NXT Talent Hints That She Might Play Abigail
October 2, 2017 | Posted by
– Bray Wyatt told Finn Balor on RAW tonight that contrary to rumors, Sister Abigail is alive and dying to meet him. Wyatt then appeared on the Titantron and cut a promo. Video of the promo, as well as a pic from the end of it, are below.
"Abigail is alive, and she is dying to meet you…." – @WWEBrayWyatt#RAW @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/8dec8hQnm6
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2017
What has @FinnBalor awoken inside of @WWEBrayWyatt? #RAW #SisterAbigail pic.twitter.com/szEd0QSwhv
— WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2017
– Sage Beckett of NXT tweeted out the following pic, leading to speculation that she might be playing Abigail or be involved in the Wyatt angle somehow.
#RAW pic.twitter.com/q9GbhksI9u
— Sage (@SageBeckettWWE) October 3, 2017