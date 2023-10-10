Bray Wyatt’s Sister Pays Tribute To him On Anniversary Of His WWE Return

Bray Wyatt’s sister took to social media to pay tribute to her late brother on the anniversary of his WWE return. Wyatt, as you know, passed away in August at the age of just 36.

Wyatt made his return to WWE TV last October, and his sister Mika Rotunda posted to her Twitter account to write:

“It was one year ago that my brother made a return to @WWE I never knew Bray, the fiend or any incarnation of his wrestling characters. But, I knew @Windham6 and very well. And his desire was always to make others feel good. And his ability to make millions of people feel connected, simultaneously by his presence and spoken word— was his gift to the world. If you miss him, know that I do too.And if you’re hurting, know that I do too. And if you felt his magnitude, know that I did too. Find some ground to sing along.”