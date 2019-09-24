Bray Wyatt Snaps Seth Rollins Figure in Two On Latest Firefly Funhouse (Video)

– Seth Rollins was broken in two by Bray Wyatt on the latest Firefly Funhouse video…or at least, his action figure was. You can see the video below from the segment that aired on Raw, in which Wyatt put Seth Rollins firmly in his sights. After he broke up a fight between Huskis and Ramblin’ Rabbit over a Seth Rollins figure, he did the old King Solomon gesture and broke it in half for both of them to have a piece.

Wyatt is set to face Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell next month.