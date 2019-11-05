wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt and Special Firefly Funhouse Set for Tonight’s WWE Backstage Premiere, Note on Backstage Broadcast, Curt Hawkins Raids Ringside
– FOX Sports has announced that Bray Wyatt will be appearing with a special edition of Firefly FunHouse tonight on the official premiere of WWE Backstage. You can check out the announcement below.
Bray Wyatt won the WWE Universal Championship last week under his Fiend persona last Thursday at WWE Crown Jewel 2019. WWE Backstage premieres tonight on FS1 at 11:00 pm EST.
Tonight on the official premiere of #WWEBackstage at 11p ET on @FS1, see for the first time the personal touch @WWEBrayWyatt added to the @WWE Universal Championship when he joins us for a special ‘Firefly Funhouse’. pic.twitter.com/9IDaHqY7hY
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 5, 2019
– Speaking of WWE Backstage, PWInsider reports that Hulu Live’s guide and recording info lists the show to debut on FS1 at 2:00 am after the Smackdown replay at midnight. This is likely due to a college game being shown in primetime.
– The Major WF Pod YouTube channel released a video of WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins raiding the Ringside Collectibles warehouse. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Randy Orton Reportedly Pitched Revival Faction Directly To Vince McMahon
- Hugo Savinovich Says There Is More To WWE Being Stranded in Saudi Arabia Than They’ve Said
- Bruce Prichard On Bringing in Rick Bognar as Fake Razor Ramon, Speaking With Hall & Nash About Fake Razor & Diesel
- Tenille Dashwood on the Origin of the ‘Emma Dance,’ How Her WWE Release Was a Shock