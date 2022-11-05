Bray Wyatt Struggles With His Dark Side in WWE Smackdown Segment

Bray Wyatt is trying to be a good man, but he’s having a difficult time doing so as seen on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s show, Wyatt appeared in a backstage vignette where he started talking about being interrupted by Uncle Howdy on the previous week’s show as he was attempting to address his demons. Wyatt said it’s very hard for him to open up and that when people interrupt him it makes things even harder.

Right then, a backstage crew member did just that and was verbally accosted by Wyatt, who said that he’s having trouble controlling his dark urges and said “All I want to do is take your head and smash it against that cement wall.” He demanded that the crew member apologies and when he did, Wyatt calmed and told the crew member to go away.

Wyatt is set to appear at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday.