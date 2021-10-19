wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Suggests Teaming Up With Danhausen
October 19, 2021 | Posted by
A lot of people are waiting to see where the former Bray Wyatt ends up, and Wyatt himself has teased the idea of teaming with Danhausen. Wyatt (aka Windham Rotunda) took to Twitter to respond to a fan who suggested that the ROH star face him in the ring, noting that “We should unite instead. How very evil of us.”
Wyatt was released from WWE at the end of January, and his no-compete clause is expected to expire at the end of October. He has reportedly had some interest from Impact Wrestling and AEW, though Tony Khan noted week that he had not spoken to Wyatt.
https://t.co/MI4RXcGvJ1 pic.twitter.com/cvokQw57aC
— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) October 19, 2021
We should unite instead. How very evil of us.
— Windham (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 19, 2021
