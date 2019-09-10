Bray Wyatt Talks ‘Stranger Danger,’ Threatens Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman on Firefly Funhouse (Video)

– The latest Firefly Funhouse aired on tonight’s Raw, with Bray Wyatt giving a “stranger danger” warning to his audience. You can see the video below, in which Rambling Rabbit says that he ran into a stranger — namely, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Abby the Witch, Huskus the Pig, and Mercy the Buzzard popped up, with Abby asking what he was going to do about it. Wyatt noted how he’s hurt the other strangers, while Abby complained that her clock has been stuck at 3:16 since Austin stopped by.

Wyatt then yelled his puppets into quietness, pounded the clock to the proper time and said that the other strangers once took something dear to him, but Austin is a rattlesnake “and you can’t blame a rattlesnake for doing rattlesnake things.” Wyatt then said strangers are just friends you haven’t made yet. He pointed out that Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman made friends on tonight’s Raw, “but unfortunately, friends won’t help we’re you’re going.” Friends forgive, but the Fiend never forgets. Then, with a “See you in hell,” they said goodbye.