wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Teases Expiration Of His Non-Compete Clause From WWE
October 28, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter last night, the former Bray Wyatt in WWE (real name Windham Rotunda) teased that his non-compete clause from WWE will expire in two days. His WWE release was announced on July 31 and the non-compete will expire tomorrow.
It’s unknown where Wyatt will go next. He has been rumored for AEW and Impact Wrestling, although Tony Khan has denied talking with him about coming in.
2 more days
— Windham (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- ROH Announces Hiatus Following Final Battle, Plans to ‘Pivot’ & ‘Reimagine’ Company
- Tony Khan on AEW’s Future Streaming Plans, Will Not Put PPV Events on Ad Supported Streaming
- Bruce Prichard On Steve Austin Walking Out Of WWE In 2002, Austin Not Wanting To Work With Jeff Jarrett In WWE
- Eric Bischoff On Biggest Misconception Of Why WCW Failed, AEW vs. WWE Television Presentation