Bray Wyatt Teases Expiration Of His Non-Compete Clause From WWE

In a post on Twitter last night, the former Bray Wyatt in WWE (real name Windham Rotunda) teased that his non-compete clause from WWE will expire in two days. His WWE release was announced on July 31 and the non-compete will expire tomorrow.

It’s unknown where Wyatt will go next. He has been rumored for AEW and Impact Wrestling, although Tony Khan has denied talking with him about coming in.