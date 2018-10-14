Quantcast

 

Bray Wyatt Teases Return With Cryptic Messages on Twitter

October 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt Raw 41717

– Bray Wyatt is cranking up the creepy factor to tease his apparent return to WWE television. Wyatt posted his first tweets since September 6th on Sunday, sharing four posts that appear to be phrased as some sort of report on a patient in an asylum.

Wyatt has been off TV since Matt Hardy, who he had been teaming with, stepped away from the ring. It was reported in late August that he would likely be undergoing some slight changes to his character upon his return.

