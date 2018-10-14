Bray Wyatt Teases Return With Cryptic Messages on Twitter

– Bray Wyatt is cranking up the creepy factor to tease his apparent return to WWE television. Wyatt posted his first tweets since September 6th on Sunday, sharing four posts that appear to be phrased as some sort of report on a patient in an asylum.

Wyatt has been off TV since Matt Hardy, who he had been teaming with, stepped away from the ring. It was reported in late August that he would likely be undergoing some slight changes to his character upon his return.

Day 23,

Subject is showing signs of progress, at times. Violent outbursts are commonplace, spewing threats at our staff in multiple languages, and reciting passages from Bible and — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 14, 2018

Day 3,

Subject believes God as well as several other entities speak to him directly. They give him a scapegoat for 7 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 14, 2018

pulled a nail from his cell he was attempting to “ repent through torture”. Masochistic tendencies — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 14, 2018