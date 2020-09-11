Bray Wyatt Tells Matt Hardy ‘Heal My Friend,’ Hardy Responds

Bray Wyatt is sending some positive vibes to Matt Hardy as the latter heals up from his scary fall at AEW All Out, prompting a response from the Broken One. As previously reported, Hardy announced on Dynamite this week that he’s taking a break to get back to being healthy after the injury from his Broken Rules match with Sammy Guevara. Hardy shared a picture on Twitter on Friday of his undergoing cupping therapy to deal with pain and inflammation, which you can see below.

In response to that post, Wyatt — who feuded with and then tagged with Hardy in WWE — replied: “Heal my Friend.” That brought a response back from Hardy, as you can see below.

Hardy noted in his Dynamite promo that he will make a full recovery and is targeting the AEW World Championship when he returns.

Heal my friend 🖤 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 11, 2020