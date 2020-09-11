wrestling / News

Bray Wyatt Tells Matt Hardy ‘Heal My Friend,’ Hardy Responds

September 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt is sending some positive vibes to Matt Hardy as the latter heals up from his scary fall at AEW All Out, prompting a response from the Broken One. As previously reported, Hardy announced on Dynamite this week that he’s taking a break to get back to being healthy after the injury from his Broken Rules match with Sammy Guevara. Hardy shared a picture on Twitter on Friday of his undergoing cupping therapy to deal with pain and inflammation, which you can see below.

In response to that post, Wyatt — who feuded with and then tagged with Hardy in WWE — replied: “Heal my Friend.” That brought a response back from Hardy, as you can see below.

Hardy noted in his Dynamite promo that he will make a full recovery and is targeting the AEW World Championship when he returns.

