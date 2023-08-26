WWE News: Big E Reveals He Almost Wrestled Bray Wyatt in High School, Vanessa Hudgens Remembers Wyatt, Stevie Richards Pays Tribute To Terry Funk

– In a post on Twitter, Big E revealed that he almost wrestled Bray Wyatt in high school, something that Wyatt wouldn’t let him forget.

He wrote: “Windham was a state champion wrestler in high school & grew up a couple counties over from me. We were supposed to wrestle at a dual meet during the 2002-2003 season. I was at 215 and he was a very powerful & skilled heavyweight. I didn’t want to bump up and we both accepted forfeits because our schools didn’t have anyone in our respective weight classes. Once we became coworkers, he’d regularly hit me with that trademark, warm laugh & tell me I dodged him. He wasn’t wrong.”

– Speaking of Wyatt, you can count actress Vanessa Hudgens among his fans. She posted a message to her Instagram story remembering the former WWE champion.

She wrote: “I’m truly heartbroken to hear this news. Bray Wyatt was a force, an iconic wrestler that brought so much joy to my dark side. I would get so giddy every time he was on. I’ve been waiting to see him back on SmackDown and I’m so sad that just won’t happen again. Heart. Broken.”

– Stevie Richards shared a video tribute to Terry Funk in which he talks about his memories of the Hall of Famer.