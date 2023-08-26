wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt & Terry Funk Tributes From WWE Smackdown, Adam Pearce & More
WWE paid tribute to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk on this week’s Smackdown, and video of the tributes as well as words from Adam Pearce, Top Dolla & More are online. You can see the videos below:
#ThankYouBray 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/OWYhtWjjFm
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 26, 2023
Thank You Bray… I love you. 🔝💵#RIPBrayWyatt #RIPBray #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/sxHOxihQP1
— Top Dolla 🔝💵 (@AJFrancis410) August 26, 2023
More messages from around the WWE Universe remembering Bray Wyatt 🙏#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/So9jy7fLzP
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 26, 2023
The Fireflies are shining extra bright tonight.
Thank you, Bray Wyatt. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/F2GQwY3byy
— WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2023
That Bray Wyatt tribute just fucked me up a bit… 36 years old and had reinvented himself effortlessly thru his career. Beloved by everybody.. us as fans and everybody behind the scenes
Rest Easy Mr Windham Rotunda.. You DONE GOOD. pic.twitter.com/NQTikJln9X
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 26, 2023
