wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt to Reveal New Firefly Funhouse Character on Smackdown
November 25, 2019 | Posted by
– A new friend is checking into the Firefly Funhouse on this week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced that Bray Wyatt will be on Smackdown and will reveal a new character in his segment. Wyatt successfully defended his championship against Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series.
Smackdown takes place on Friday from Birmingham, Alabama and airs live on FOX.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on WWE Getting Rid of ICOPRO & If They Lost Money On It
- 411’s Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions Report: The Undertaker on Feeling Handcuffed with His Gimmick, Infamous Cyprus Hill Story, the Curtain Call, Infamous Plane Ride From Hell, More
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How Hurt Vince McMahon Was When Hulk Hogan Left WWE for WCW, If They Hoped He’d Return in 1995
- Jim Ross On Why Bill Watts Was Upset About Shawn Michaels Getting Beat Up Outside a Bar in Syracuse in 1995