wrestling / News

Bray Wyatt to Reveal New Firefly Funhouse Character on Smackdown

November 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse 11-5-19

– A new friend is checking into the Firefly Funhouse on this week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced that Bray Wyatt will be on Smackdown and will reveal a new character in his segment. Wyatt successfully defended his championship against Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series.

Smackdown takes place on Friday from Birmingham, Alabama and airs live on FOX.

