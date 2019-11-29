wrestling / News
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Now Top Merchandise Seller, When Brock Lesnar Is Expected to Return, MSG Ticket Sales
November 29, 2019 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports the following:
– Bray Wyatt is now the top merchandise seller in the company.
– Brock Lesnar is expected to return to WWE TV in January to build to his Royal Rumble program.
– Ticket sales for WWE’s December 26th show in Madison Square Garden are likely not going well since WWE will be doing ticket discounts this week.
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega On What Hurt Most In His Lights Out Match at Full Gear, Addresses Criticism Of It
- Virgil Says He Let ‘A Couple of Girls’ Wear Million Dollar Title When He Won It
- Victoria Recalls What Vince McMahon Told Her When She Told Him She Wants To Bleed In WWE’s First Women’s Cage Match Against Lita
- Joey Janela on Critics Who Call Him Unsafe and Untrained, Has a Message for Jim Cornette, Thinks All AEW PPVs ‘Blow WrestleMania Away’