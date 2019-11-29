wrestling / News

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Now Top Merchandise Seller, When Brock Lesnar Is Expected to Return, MSG Ticket Sales

November 29, 2019
Bray Wyatt Smackdown 11-22-19

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports the following:

– Bray Wyatt is now the top merchandise seller in the company.

– Brock Lesnar is expected to return to WWE TV in January to build to his Royal Rumble program.

– Ticket sales for WWE’s December 26th show in Madison Square Garden are likely not going well since WWE will be doing ticket discounts this week.

