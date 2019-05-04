wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Says He’s Trying to Get Luke Harper on the Firefly Funhouse
May 3, 2019 | Posted by
– While Luke Harper is seeking to leave WWE, Bray Wyatt still hopes to get his former Wyatt Family member some TV time. When a fan took to Twitter and asked Wyatt to get Harper as a guest on his Firefly Funhouse segments, Wyatt replied that he’d like to do so. You can see the post below.
Harper, of course, has other ideas, having announced last month that he’s asked for his release. However, WWE is said to be unwilling to release him and Vince McMahon is said to have personally told Harper that he doesn’t plan to grant him a release.
I agree! I’m working on it
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 3, 2019
