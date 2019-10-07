wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Tweets Following WWE Hell In A Cell
October 7, 2019 | Posted by
– Fans were angry after WWE Hell in a Cell as the main event between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt ended in a “match stoppage.” Despite the unpleasant finish, ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt was the man left standing at the end of the night as he choked out Seth Rollins with the mandible claw.
Taking to social media, Bray Wyatt sent a tweet, either reacting to the fan backlash or the finish itself. Or whatever you think he might be reacting to.
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 7, 2019
