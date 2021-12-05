wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Twitter Account Apparently Hacked by PS5 Scammer
– The Twitter account of former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, aka Windham Rotunda, appears to have been hacked by a scammer who is now using the account claiming to sell PS5 consoles.
The latest tweet currently reads, “Fireflies I was able to receive an extra PS5 from a sponsor and I wanted to sell it to one of you guys for retail price ! I can ship anywhere in the USA ( DMS OPENED ).”
Images have also surfaced of the apparent scammer trying to get payment of $550 through Zelle or Apple Pay. As previously reported, Bray Wyatt is said to be working on a new, top-secret film project with Callosum Studios. Wyatt was released by WWE in late July.
Someone hacked Windham's account (fka Bray Wyatt) and tried to sell me a PS5 LOL pic.twitter.com/99zK31y58U
— Jennifer (@brunettebunny85) December 5, 2021
Guys. I think Bray Wyatt account has been hacked. pic.twitter.com/sabVcGTy75
— MnkyblotManuel (@mnkyblotManuel) December 5, 2021
