Bray Wyatt Twitter Account Apparently Hacked by PS5 Scammer

– The Twitter account of former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, aka Windham Rotunda, appears to have been hacked by a scammer who is now using the account claiming to sell PS5 consoles.

The latest tweet currently reads, “Fireflies I was able to receive an extra PS5 from a sponsor and I wanted to sell it to one of you guys for retail price ! I can ship anywhere in the USA ( DMS OPENED ).”

Images have also surfaced of the apparent scammer trying to get payment of $550 through Zelle or Apple Pay. As previously reported, Bray Wyatt is said to be working on a new, top-secret film project with Callosum Studios. Wyatt was released by WWE in late July.

Someone hacked Windham's account (fka Bray Wyatt) and tried to sell me a PS5 LOL pic.twitter.com/99zK31y58U — Jennifer (@brunettebunny85) December 5, 2021