Bray Wyatt Unveils New Universal Championship on Smackdown (Video)

November 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt Smackdown

– Bray Wyatt gave the Universal Championship a Smackdown flavor on Friday night’s episode of rhe show. You can see video below of the latest Firefly Funhouse, in which Wyatt magically changed the championship from its red leather strap to the Smackdown blue.

Wyatt won the championship from Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel late last month.

Bray Wyatt, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

