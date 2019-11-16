wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Unveils New Universal Championship on Smackdown (Video)
November 15, 2019 | Posted by
– Bray Wyatt gave the Universal Championship a Smackdown flavor on Friday night’s episode of rhe show. You can see video below of the latest Firefly Funhouse, in which Wyatt magically changed the championship from its red leather strap to the Smackdown blue.
Wyatt won the championship from Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel late last month.
YOWIE WOWIE! "The Fiend" @WWEBrayWyatt sure is a magician! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Z0mDKMniYo
— WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2019
