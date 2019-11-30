wrestling / News
Bray Wyatt Unveils The Fiend’s Universal Title on Smackdown
November 29, 2019 | Posted by
– The Fiend now has his own Universal Championship, which was revealed on tonight’s Smackdown. The title appeared during tonight’s Firefly Funhouse segment in a quick flash, as you can see below. WWE also showed off a better look at the title as well:
"The Fiend" @WWEBrayWyatt loves his new toy! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0HATgZoLxa
— WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2019
Get a closer look at #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt's dark twist on the #UniversalChampionship.https://t.co/TC3JNn7TNp
— WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2019
