Bray Wyatt Unveils The Fiend’s Universal Title on Smackdown

November 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Fiend Universal Championship

– The Fiend now has his own Universal Championship, which was revealed on tonight’s Smackdown. The title appeared during tonight’s Firefly Funhouse segment in a quick flash, as you can see below. WWE also showed off a better look at the title as well:

Bray Wyatt, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

