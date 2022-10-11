Bray Wyatt Video Appears On Raw, QR Code Points To Smackdown

Bray Wyatt had a brief appearance on Raw in a vignette, while a new QR code pointed toward an appearance on WWE Smackdown. THe QR code appeared in a backstage segment with The Miz and Maryse on the shirt of a backstage crew member and directed to a video of a jigsaw puzzle being put together of Wyatt’s moth logo.

The puzzle had the letters “J N V” in the background, which are the 10th, 14th, and 22nd letters of the alphabet. This week’s Smackdown takes place on October 14th.

The vignette aired later in the show and interrupted the announcing team, featuring Wyatt in his mask. You can see the clip below. Wyatt was also fully advertised for Smackdown in a separate ad for the show.

“I used to think that the prison inside my head was the only place that I could ever truly be free,” Wyatt said in distorted tones before repeating, with increasing mania, “Revel in what you are.”

New QR code backstage on #WWERaw shows the Bray Wyatt logo! 👀 pic.twitter.com/tPBSPDBq9v — Ɔ Wrestling (@CWrestlingUK) October 11, 2022