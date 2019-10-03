Bray Wyatt Does the Weather for FOX40 News

– WWE Super Bray Wyatt previously appeared on Good Day Sacramento this week to promote WWE Hell in a Cell 2019. He also appeared on FOX40 News in Sacramento and helped Adam Epstein report the weather. You can check out that video below.

At one point, he yells, “But Sunday, Sunday, it looks like it’s going to be a cold day in hell! Hell in a Cell is coming to the Golden 1 Center! *Laughs*”