WWE News: Bray Wyatt Says He Will Do Whatever He Wants, Rey Mysterio Appears on Superstar Ink
– As previously reported, The Fiend Bray Wyatt is set to challenge the WWE Universal champion in a Hell in a Cell match at the upcoming HIAC event in October. After a Twitter exchange between Wyatt and Strowman, a an on Twitter commented, writing, “Everyone isn’t the poor #finnBaller sit, taking advantage of the darkness and attacking people has become your habit.” Bray Wyatt responded to the fan, which you can see below.
Wyatt wrote on Twitter, “*Balor**Shut your idiot *** up. SummerSlam was in full lighting. I do whatever I want.”
– WWE released a new Superstar Ink video featuring Rey Mysterio. You can check out that video below.
